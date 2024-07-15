News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Believe Lil Wayne Picked A Side In Drake And Kendrick Lamar Feud / 07.15.2024

Lil Wayne has largely stayed silent in Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud since the artists began trading diss tracks. However, on Sunday (July 14), the Young Money rapper made a nod to “Not Like Us” during his performance in Las Vegas.

In footage shared online, Lil Wayne altered the chart-topping track’s lyrics to “They don’t like us” before segueing into Drake’s 2011 hit “The Motto,” which he’s featured on — all while wearing an OVO chain. The gesture left fans divided over its intent, with some interpreting it as support for his Young Money Records protégé and others as a nod to Lamar, with whom Lil Wayne collaborated on “Mona Lisa.”

“Kendrick vs. Lil Wayne [is] incoming. It’s basically South vs. West, let’s go,” wrote one Twitter user. Someone else said, “Lil Wayne dancing to ‘Not Like Us’? Yeah, it’s lights out for Drake.”

Another person argued that the New Orleans legend took a neutral stance: “Lil Wayne was being supportive of both Kendrick and Drake. Y’all need to stop with the unnecessary hate.” Check out more reactions below.

It’s also worth noting that Lamar name-dropped Weezy on “Not Like Us.” He spat, “F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’ / Then get his face tatted like a b**ch apologizin’.”

The aforementioned lyrics were a nod to Lil Wayne’s memoir, “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island,” comprised of handwritten journal entries from his 2010 prison stint. One excerpt from the book read, “As a man, honestly, that s**t hurt, and not because it was Drake. It could’ve been any man, and it would’ve hurt the same. She said it happened way before we got together, but she just never told me.”

“Not Like Us” has dominated social media since its debut. The record landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Serena Williams even danced to it at the 2024 ESPY Awards.