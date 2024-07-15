Ice Spice and Sexyy Red

  07.15.2024

With her “Y2K! World Tour” underway, Ice Spice has been traveling the world in anticipation of her debut album, which drops on July 26. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” artist took on the Openair Frauenfeld music festival in Switzerland on Saturday (July 13) evening.

Footage from her performance went viral over the weekend, with many social media fans and critics reacting to the rapper’s apparent weight loss. A video reshared by The Neighborhood Talk showed Ice Spice doing a rendition of “Think U The S**t (Fart)” in a lace catsuit. “She lost a lot of weight. Wow,” read one response. Another person stated, “She ain’t eating her oats,” clearly nodding to the Bronx rapper’s famous line from “Princess Diana.”

Sexyy Red, who has undergone several bodily transformations herself — especially with having two children — subsequently stepped in to defend Ice Spice. She wrote, “[Y’all] act like people can’t [be] stressed or not eat as much, and she still [looks] good, so next.” Someone else added, “So, we’re just gonna act like back-to-back performances isn’t gonna burn calories? It’s many factors that contribute to weight loss.”

Earlier in July, Ice Spice revealed to her followers that she had been working out via a photo dump on Instagram. She posted photos of a weight machine covered in sweat and a selfie of herself standing in front of a gym mirror.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

On July 12, the “Deli” hitmaker teamed up with Central Cee for their collaborative effort, “Did It First.” Directed by Edgar Esteves, Nikita Vilchinski and the New York native herself, the accompanying visuals already have over 5.7 million YouTube views to date. The record is slated to appear on Y2K! alongside releases like “Phat Butt” and “Gimmie A Light.”

The musician’s “Y2K! World Tour” is expected to kick off its North American leg in Washington, D.C. on July 30. Subsequent stops include Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago and Hollywood. Cash Cobain will be joining her as a supporting act.

