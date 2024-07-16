Chloe Bailey

Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images

Chlöe Leaves The Internet In Shock After Sharing St. Lucia Carnival Photos

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2024

Chlöe is no stranger to breaking the internet. On Tuesday (July 16), the singer shared photos of her outfit from the St. Lucia Carnival, which included multi-colored feathers, a heart-shaped headdress and several jewels.

“Queen of hearts at Carnival! [It’s] my favorite time of year,” she captioned her post, accompanied by several close-ups of the look created by designer Natalie Fonrose. Shortly after, fans and Chlöe’s industry peers flocked to the comments to show their support.

“You look good, girl! And those buns are bangin’,” Queen Naija said. SZA described the outfit as “ASTOUNDING,” while Tinashe simply wrote, “Wow.” Shenseea chimed in, “You look beautiful!” Referencing a clip of someone running up to Chlöe, Ray BLK joked, “Security was ready to body slam sis in the back.”

H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Storm Reid, Jordyn Woods and Muni Long were among the other artists to show out underneath the “Have Mercy” songstress’ Instagram carousel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

In July 2023, Chlöe attended her first-ever carnival, wearing yet another color-packed costume that commended the occasion. During the singer’s digital cover story with NYLON, she described the experience as “so liberating.”

Regarding the disapproval she encounters for displaying her physique, the musician told the publication, “I don’t know why celebrating yourself is so taboo.” She continued, “It’s kind of fun knowing that, as a woman, I have that kind of power where someone seeing my natural body will cause a lot of conversation. We all have an a**. We all have privates, titties. I don’t get the hoopla.”

Chlöe is currently gearing up to release her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, later in the year. It’s described as a “coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.” Thus far, she’s shared singles like “FYS” and “Boy Bye,” the latter of which came out in April.

News
Chloe Bailey

TRENDING
News

Fans Scramble To Decode Drake's "Rap Is A Joke" Post

Fans are rabidly speculating over the meaning of the “Rap Is A Joke” shirt worn ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.14.2024
News

Candace Owens Returns Fire At Eminem Over "Lucifer" Diss

Candace Owens did not appreciate being targeted by Eminem on a track from the rapper’s ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.13.2024
News

Eminem Mocks Critics Of Kendrick Lamar, Ye, And Lil Wayne On "Renaissance"

The opening track is one of many controversial songs on Eminem’s new album, ‘The Death ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.12.2024
News

BNYX Says Serena Williams' Drake Diss at The 2024 ESPY Awards Was "Old & Corny"

Drake affiliate BNYX makes his stance clear regarding people latching onto Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.13.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories