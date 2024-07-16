News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Leaves The Internet In Shock After Sharing St. Lucia Carnival Photos / 07.16.2024

Chlöe is no stranger to breaking the internet. On Tuesday (July 16), the singer shared photos of her outfit from the St. Lucia Carnival, which included multi-colored feathers, a heart-shaped headdress and several jewels.

“Queen of hearts at Carnival! [It’s] my favorite time of year,” she captioned her post, accompanied by several close-ups of the look created by designer Natalie Fonrose. Shortly after, fans and Chlöe’s industry peers flocked to the comments to show their support.

“You look good, girl! And those buns are bangin’,” Queen Naija said. SZA described the outfit as “ASTOUNDING,” while Tinashe simply wrote, “Wow.” Shenseea chimed in, “You look beautiful!” Referencing a clip of someone running up to Chlöe, Ray BLK joked, “Security was ready to body slam sis in the back.”

H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Storm Reid, Jordyn Woods and Muni Long were among the other artists to show out underneath the “Have Mercy” songstress’ Instagram carousel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

In July 2023, Chlöe attended her first-ever carnival, wearing yet another color-packed costume that commended the occasion. During the singer’s digital cover story with NYLON, she described the experience as “so liberating.”

Regarding the disapproval she encounters for displaying her physique, the musician told the publication, “I don’t know why celebrating yourself is so taboo.” She continued, “It’s kind of fun knowing that, as a woman, I have that kind of power where someone seeing my natural body will cause a lot of conversation. We all have an a**. We all have privates, titties. I don’t get the hoopla.”

Chlöe is currently gearing up to release her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, later in the year. It’s described as a “coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.” Thus far, she’s shared singles like “FYS” and “Boy Bye,” the latter of which came out in April.