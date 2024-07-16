JT

Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

JT Reveals She Made Her Debut Mixtape 'City Cinderella' "So Damn Fast"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2024

JT’s debut project, City Cinderella, hits streaming services on Friday (July 19). It will mark her first body of work as a solo artist, preceded by City Girl’s apparent split earlier in the year.

On Tuesday (July 16), the “JT First Day Out” rapper shared insights about the forthcoming release during her cover story with PAPER Magazine. Specifically, she dispelled rumors of City Cinderella being an album despite its 16-track length.

City Cinderella is definitely a mixtape,” the musician told the publication. “People work on their albums for a year. Albums are just different. So, City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast.”

JT continued, “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts.”

Among the confirmed unreleased titles were “Intro (Hope),” “Servin’” and “JT’s Coming.” Meanwhile, pre-release offerings include “Sideways” and “OKAY,” the latter of which received a remix from Jeezy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JT☆ (@thegirljt)

Although “No Bars” didn’t make the final cut of City Cinderella, JT highlighted how much the record meant to her, especially coming on the heels of the low album sales from City Girls’ RAW. She explained, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s f**king over,’ and then ‘No Bars’ went viral again. That song got me through a lot. It will always be so special to me. I’m sad that it’s not even on my debut project, but I feel like it did what it had to do to get me where I’m at today.”

JT’s “City Cinderella Tour” is slated to begin on Aug. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri. She’ll make subsequent stops in New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Dallas, to name a few cities. So far, no supporting acts have been confirmed.

JT

