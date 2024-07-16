News Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Soulja Boy Says Drake's Collaborators Turned Their Back On Him Amid Rap Beefs / 07.16.2024

Soulja Boy weighed in on Drake’s numerous beefs on Tuesday (July 16). The Chicago native hopped on Twitter, admitting to being “disappointed” by the Views artist’s choice of allies.

“Doing all them weak a** songs with them [n**gas] look where it got [you]. None of them [n**gas] you [collaborated] with or took on tour had [your] back,” he wrote.

Soulja Boy’s jabs are seemingly aimed at 21 Savage, J. Cole and possibly even Lil Wayne, all of whom served as co-headliners on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” In May, the London-born rapper emphasized wanting to stay neutral in his Her Loss collaborator’s feud with Metro Boomin. “Metro [is] my brother, and Drake [is] my brother. Those n**gas are going to figure that s**t out eventually,” he said.

Doing all them weak ass songs with them niggaz look where It got u none of them niggaz you collab with or took on tour had yo back @Drake — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) July 16, 2024

On the other hand, Lamar targeted both J. Cole and Drake on “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU. The Born Sinner creator, who teamed up with the self-coined 6 God on “First Person Shooter” months earlier, fired back with “7 Minute Drill.” However, he wound up apologizing at 2024’s Dreamville Festival.

“I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**kin’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I,” he shared during his headlining set. He then added, “I pray that my n**ga really didn’t feel no way, and if he did, my n**ga, I got my chin out.”

Lil Wayne’s place in the Drake-Lamar beef is still open to debate. On Sunday (July 14), he altered the Compton lyricist’s “Not Like Us” lyrics to “They don’t like us” before performing the Toronto artist’s “The Motto.” That night, he also wore an OVO chain.

It’s also worth mentioning that Soulja Boy has gotten into spats with both 21 Savage and J. Cole at one point. His issues with the “Bank Account” hitmaker stemmed from an incident with Metro Boomin, in which Big Draco dissed the producer’s late mother.