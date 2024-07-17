Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Drake Tries To Make The Best Of A Bad Situation After His Toronto Mansion Gets Flooded / 07.17.2024

Drake seemingly can’t catch a break. The rapper attempted to keep spirits high amid flooding at his Toronto home, captured in a video he shared on Tuesday (July 16).

The Canadian rapper humorously captioned his Instagram Stories, “This better be espresso martini.” The brief clip showed a man in all-black struggling to secure the house’s French doors against the onslaught of muddy water spilling into the room.

Drake subsequently panned the camera to show his feet, which were submerged up to the mid-calves. Social media users got a laugh at the incident, with one person writing, “Hey Siri, play ‘Swimming Pools’ by Kendrick Lamar” — a reference to the artist’s rap beef with the Compton MC.

Someone else gave a nod to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” by altering its lyrics to read, “Certified waterboy, certified waterslide / Mop, mop, mop, Drake, mop it up.” Rick Ross simply reacted, “Minor issues.”

Though he didn’t specify his location, Drake’s hometown of Toronto was grappling with severe weather that left over 167,000 residents without power and caused significant flooding across the area, as reported by the BBC. “We had 25 percent more rain in three hours than we’d [normally have] in the whole month of July with all the thunderstorms and systems that moved through,” meteorologist Dave Phillips said to local news station CP24.

Earlier in the year, the “Hotline Bling” artist had a number of incidents take place in the vicinity of his Toronto mansion, dubbed “The Embassy.” In May, a morning shooting led to Drake’s security being taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, there were two break-in attempts that same month. The first intruder was detained under the Ontario Mental Health Act; however, the second wasn’t granted that same liberty.

Notably, the cover art for “Not Like Us” contains a satellite view of the home while “meet the grahams” contains lines like, “The Embassy ’bout to get raided too, it’s only a matter of time.”