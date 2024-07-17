News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images New Judge In Young Thug's RICO Trial Recuses Herself Over Incident Involving Ex-Deputy / 07.17.2024

Fulton County Judge Shukura Ingram recused herself from overseeing the high-profile trial against Young Thug and his associates just two days after being assigned, citing potential conflicts of interest due to a personal connection involving her courthouse deputy.

Ingram, appointed to the case following Chief Judge Ural D Glanville’s removal, declared her withdrawal in an order issued Wednesday (July 17). She explained that the deputy — identified in other documents as Akeiba Stanley, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — was romantically involved with Christian Eppinger, one of Young Thug’s 18 co-defendants in the indictment. According to Ingram, “This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings.”

“The potential for this court’s former assigned deputy to be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case necessitates my recusal,” Ingram wrote elsewhere. “The ability of the court to impartially assess this deputy’s credibility or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution may undermine the public’s confidence in the proceedings.”

The judge also emphasized that while she believes there is no actual bias impacting her ability to preside over the case, the situation could lead “a reasonable person to question the court’s impartiality and reasonably give rise to the appearance of impropriety.”

Young Thug’s racketeering trial is expected to appoint a new judge in the coming days. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause recused Glanville on Monday (July 15) to preserve “the public’s confidence in the judicial system weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case.”

The decision came weeks after Brian Steel, the Atlanta rapper’s lawyer, accused Glanville of misconduct and concerns over impartiality.

On the music side, Young Thug dropped BUSINESS IS BUSINESS in 2023. The 15-song effort boasted guest appearances from 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit, Yak Gotti, Bslime and Nate Ruess.