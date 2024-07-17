News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Usher Shows Love To Angel Reese And Chicago Sky After Victory Over Las Vegas Aces / 07.17.2024

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky played against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday (July 16). They beat the 2023 WNBA champs 93-85, and Usher subsequently joined them to celebrate.

In a clip shared on the Chicago Sky’s Instagram page, coach Teresa Weatherspoon walked the Grammy Award-winning singer to the team’s locker room, where he exchanged high fives and even took a photo with the players. “Congratulations,” Usher said.

On Wednesday (July 17), Reese uploaded a TikTok with the R&B legend, in which she asked him to utter his signature phrase. “Say, ‘Usher, baby,’” the power forward said. Usher responded, “Angel, baby.” She broke out into laughter shortly after.

“Angel is living her best life right now,” someone wrote underneath the post. Another fan gushed, “Celebrities [are] coming out to see Angel! We love it.” A separate comment read, “I would faint! Got the dub and met Usher?! Oh, it’s lit.”

Since her WNBA debut, Reese has received support from an array of celebrities, including Lady London, Kim Kardashian and Latto. The basketball player even made a cameo in the Atlanta rapper’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.” She had the favor returned during her first match against the Dallas Wings.

Usher also took photos with A’ja Wilson and several other Aces players after Tuesday’s face-off. “They ain’t did s**t all day, but they wanna take a motherf**king picture with Usher,” Wilson joked in a viral clip.

“I’ve been watching A’ja for a really long time, even when she was in South Carolina,” Reese said in a pre-game interview, per Athlon Sports. “I’ve been talking to her since I was in Maryland. She was mentoring me a little bit when I was at Maryland [Terrapins women’s basketball]. We still have that kind of relationship. I’ve tried to admire my game after her, being able to take some things from her.”