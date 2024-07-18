Donald Glover-Childish Gambino, Chloe Bailey, and Yeat

Donald Glover Shares The Tracklist For His Childish Gambino Retirement Album 'Bando Stone & The New World'

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.18.2024

Friday (July 19) is a bittersweet day for Donald Glover fans. The rapper and actor’s final album under the moniker Childish Gambino, Bando Stone & the New World, will be hitting streaming services then.

Ahead of its release, Glover shared the complete tracklist on Wednesday (July 17) night. The 17-track offering will feature Chlöe Bailey, Jorja Smith, Flo Milli, Legend, Yeat, Fousheé, Khruangbin, and Amaarae, who contributed to a whopping three songs. “Lithonia” and “In the Night,” which came out earlier, are also part of the project.

Unfortunately, two of the LP’s highly anticipated features didn’t make the final cut. In April, Glover previewed two songs with guest verses from Kid Cudi and Ye, respectively. The Chicago-born artist referenced Rubi Rose, Don Lemon, and a possible follow-up to Watch the Throne on a record speculatively titled “Say Less.” 

 

Glover will embark on his “The New World Tour” starting on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City. He’ll later make stops in major cities like Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Nashville, Atlanta, and Portland before concluding the North American leg with a show in Chicago on Oct. 3.

From there, the “Redbone” hitmaker is expected to head overseas to Europe and Australia, with Berlin, Paris, London, and Melbourne on the bill. WILLOW and Amaarae will join him as supporting acts on select dates.

Bando Stone & the New World will arrive two months after Atavista, a rework of Glover’s fourth studio album. The updated iteration received features from Young Nudy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and more — the last two artists were already on the original body of work, 3.15.20.

“I didn’t master or mix it… I just kind of put it out. I was going through a lot; n**gas thought everybody was going to die because it was the pandemic,” Glover shared regarding his initial mindset when putting out the 2020 project, per REVOLT.

 

