Megan Thee Stallion Launches Emergency Power Program To Help Seniors Following Hurricane Beryl Aftermath / 07.18.2024

On Thursday (July 18), Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation partnered with Bread of Life Inc. in the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s devastating effects. With over 2 million people in her hometown losing power, the organizations provided electrical generators to help senior citizens stay prepared for any future crises.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

According to US Weekly, Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus added, “We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho, and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance.”

“Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete & Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season,” Rasmus continued. “Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Megan is wrapping up the U.K. and European leg of her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” On Prime Day (July 16), she updated her merch collection with a few new items: a two-piece set in two colors, a tote bag, a trucker hat, and two bathing suits.

Her third studio album, MEGAN, arrived in June with contributions from UGK, Kyle Richh, Victoria Monét, former collaborator GloRilla, Big K.R.I.T., and Buddah Bless, to name a few. Megan also invited Yuki Chiba, who was featured on “Mamushi,” to perform the record live for the first time during her London concert on Wednesday (July 17).