ScHoolboy Q Believes His Toronto Concert Was Cancelled Because Of Kedrick Lamar And Drake's Rap Beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  07.18.2024

ScHoolboy Q’s upcoming Toronto concert was abruptly canceled, with many pointing the finger at Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing rap feud. The Oxymoron creator voiced his frustration late Wednesday (July 17), hinting at possible tensions due to his association with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“They just canceled my show in Toronto,” the Los Angeles rapper tweeted. “Canadian police don’t want nobody from TDE performing.” He humorously added that if his team had any plans for payback at Drake, they would’ve already made their move.

“[Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson] was just with [Lil] Wayne and [Birdman], [shaking my head]. PARTYNEXTDOOR just had a show [at] the [Hollywood Palladium]. If we wanted to get y’all, we would’ve just did it… Now when somebody [gets] hurt, don’t cry,” Q wrote.

Amid reactions from fans and a speculative comment about him getting “Rick Ross’d,” the musician defensively hit back: “I don’t think [you] know who I am. In fact, I [don’t] think a lot of [you] know who I am.” Read more of Q’s posts below.

Notably, Ross got into a brawl with believed-to-be Drake supporters after playing Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while performing in Vancouver. Video footage showed the Maybach Music Group founder allegedly getting punched. However, he claimed that a drink was simply thrown at him.

Thus far, 2024 has been a banner year for Q, who released his sixth studio album, BLUE LIPS, in March. Clocking in just under an hour, the 18-song effort housed collaborations with the likes of Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, and Devin Malik, among others. It managed to debut at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, just 10 spots underneath his previous full-length project, CrasH Talk.

Although the “Collard Greens” artist’s Toronto stop was axed, the “Blue Lips Weekends Tour” is scheduled to touch down in Chicago on Saturday (July 20). Fans can also catch him in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Diego, and Seattle throughout the remainder of the month and midway into August.

