ScHoolboy Q’s upcoming Toronto concert was abruptly canceled, with many pointing the finger at Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing rap feud. The Oxymoron creator voiced his frustration late Wednesday (July 17), hinting at possible tensions due to his association with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“They just canceled my show in Toronto,” the Los Angeles rapper tweeted. “Canadian police don’t want nobody from TDE performing.” He humorously added that if his team had any plans for payback at Drake, they would’ve already made their move.

“[Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson] was just with [Lil] Wayne and [Birdman], [shaking my head]. PARTYNEXTDOOR just had a show [at] the [Hollywood Palladium]. If we wanted to get y’all, we would’ve just did it… Now when somebody [gets] hurt, don’t cry,” Q wrote.

Amid reactions from fans and a speculative comment about him getting “Rick Ross’d,” the musician defensively hit back: “I don’t think [you] know who I am. In fact, I [don’t] think a lot of [you] know who I am.” Read more of Q’s posts below.

THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.. — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium 🤦🏾‍♂️ if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

I don’t tHink u know wHo I am. In fact I do t tHink a lot of u know wHo I am.. https://t.co/AXblXI4AtB — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

I neva said “ ima kill sumbody” im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could’ve smH. Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody Hurt it’s all good 😂 ima soccer dad https://t.co/zbpMVQNiWi — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

Notably, Ross got into a brawl with believed-to-be Drake supporters after playing Lamar’s “Not Like Us” while performing in Vancouver. Video footage showed the Maybach Music Group founder allegedly getting punched. However, he claimed that a drink was simply thrown at him.

Thus far, 2024 has been a banner year for Q, who released his sixth studio album, BLUE LIPS, in March. Clocking in just under an hour, the 18-song effort housed collaborations with the likes of Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, and Devin Malik, among others. It managed to debut at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, just 10 spots underneath his previous full-length project, CrasH Talk.

Although the “Collard Greens” artist’s Toronto stop was axed, the “Blue Lips Weekends Tour” is scheduled to touch down in Chicago on Saturday (July 20). Fans can also catch him in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Diego, and Seattle throughout the remainder of the month and midway into August.