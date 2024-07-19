News JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Blxst Shares Footage Of Home Burglary That Took Place While His Kids Were Home / 07.19.2024

Amid the promotion of his newly released debut album, I’ll Always Come Find You, Blxst revealed that his home was broken into earlier in the week.

The “Chosen” singer took to Instagram on Friday (July 19) to share the footage of three men smashing his patio door before entering his residence. Per TMZ, Blxst’s children and a nanny were present at the time of the incident, which likely explains why the trio could be seen running out shortly after.

“The level of strength it [takes] to not crash out [right now, shaking my head]. Imagine being across the country, away from my family during one of the heights of my career, and waking up to my son [FaceTiming] at 4 a.m. saying, ‘I think bad guys are in the house,’” the Los Angeles native said.

“Words can’t express the frustration and the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys. God [know] my heart… Why play with mine? I take pride in being humble and pure, but to be honest, [I don’t know] who to trust. I’m just glad my family [is] good overall,” the post continued. “Thank God I’m in [a] position to go to war and willing to die behind mine.”

Blxst concluded by asking for prayers, which artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T and Zoe Osama left in the comments section.

The rapper’s most recent offering, I’ll Always Come Find You, housed 20 songs split into four acts. In addition to “Rewind” and “Dance With The Devil,” guest appearances came from the likes of Joony, Offset, Fatman Scoop, Amanda Reifer, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, and Kamasi Washington.

Though he hasn’t formally announced a tour, Blxst will host a pop-up on Slauson Ave on Saturday (July 20). According to the flyer, activities include a meet-and-greet and listening session for the album.