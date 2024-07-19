New Music MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images JT Fans React To The Rapper's Debut Mixtape 'City Cinderella' / 07.19.2024

Friday (July 19) marked the release of JT’s debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella. The 16-song effort contained contributions from DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, CLIP and Jeezy, who appeared on the remix of “OKAY” earlier in the year.

Among the other familiar records is “Sideways,” which has over 14 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. On the opening cut, “Intro (Hope),” JT reflected on her past, while standouts like “Uncle Al” and “Lemon Pepper” took a more upbeat approach.

Regarding her viral hit “No Bars” not appearing on the LP, the former City Girls rapper told PAPER, “That song got me through a lot. It will always be so special to me. I’m sad that it’s not even on my debut project, but I feel like it did what it had to do to get me where I’m at today.”

Stream City Cinderella below.

Given that the project was first teased at the tail end of 2023, JT’s fans heavily anticipated its release. #CityCinderella garnered over 50,000 posts on Twitter, with one fan writing, “I like that JT album. [It doesn’t] sound like [nothing] else out [right now], like she really made her sound.” Someone else shared, “All shade, but this the best female rap project out [right now], and I’m standing behind that!” Peep more reactions below.

I like that JT album don’t sound like nun else out rn, like she really made her sound. #CityCinderella — Lala 🌿 (@lalaathaliaa) July 19, 2024

JT gave :

Personal life

Lashings

Address shit

Bops

Trauma dump

Relationship tea

And most importantly BARS Ate that #CityCinderella — Relly B (@durrellyrell) July 19, 2024

“I did it with caresha, I did it for the city, now I’m doing it for Jt and I know y’all fucking wit me” 🥹 we is bae we is !!! #CityCinderella — ♋️ (@leydisssf) July 19, 2024

all shade but this the best female rap project out rn and im standing behind that! #CityCinderella — naf ✰ (@nafeebanks) July 19, 2024

Jt is hungry and you can tell up and down this whole album. The dedication the delivery is really chewing 🤌🏾 #CityCinderella — kena (@KENATR0N) July 19, 2024

JT emphasized that City Cinderella would be billed as a mixtape rather than an album. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts,” she explained to PAPER.

She’ll take the mixtape on the road with her “City Cinderella Tour,” which kicks off in August. Some key stops include Charlotte, New York and Atlanta. She’ll wrap the trek up with a show in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.