Music Videos Screenshot of Rob49 and Cardi B’s “On Dat Money” video Rob49 And Cardi B Go All Out On First-Ever Collaboration "On Dat Money" / 07.19.2024

Rob49’s latest track, “On Dat Money,” hit streaming services at midnight on Friday (July 19). The Cardi B-assisted cut dropped with an accompanying music video in which the pair indulged in cash-laden escapades and made it rain blue notes.

“I’ve been grinding hard all summer, and teaming up with Cardi B on ‘On Dat Money’ is something I’m very excited about,” Rob49 shared via press release. “Her talent and energy is unmatched, and this record is going to prove I’m not stopping any time soon.”

The New York rapper launched her guest verse with a slew of raunchy bars: “I ride d**k on my feet, I be hoppin’ like a bunny / I’m a freak, s**t me out, you gon’ see me get disgustin’ / I be s**kin’ d**k from scratch, when it’s soft, when it’s gummy.” She continued with references to Michael Jordan and Chanel.

Watch the George Buford, Frederick Buford and Frankie-directed visuals below.

“On Dat Money” follows a slew of recent collaborations for Rob49, including “Homebody” with Moneybagg Yo, BossMan Dlow and Skilla Baby, as well as “Wassam Baby” with Lil Wayne.

Meanwhile, Cardi is amping up to release her sophomore effort, confirmed via Twitter on Thursday (July 18). “I have my good days and my bad days, but you know what, whether it’s good or bad, I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album,” she shared. The “Bodak Yellow” artist also made a vow to her fans: “I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and [for] always holding me down. I love y’all.”

While we wait, the Grammy Award winner debuted two solo singles, “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle),” earlier in 2024. She was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix).”