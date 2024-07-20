News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Big Sean Isn't Convinced Ye Leaked His Album / 07.20.2024

Big Sean and Ye don’t seem to be in as “GOOD” of a space as they used to be. The frequent collaborators have been publicly going through ups and downs for the last few years.

Following the release of his dynamic “On The Radar” freestyle, fans on social media started to dissect his lyrics to figure out who some of the bars may have been targeting. “I got better things to do than find someone to beef with,” the Detroit rapper said somewhat cryptically in the filmed freestyle segment, sending fans into a gust of speculation over whether this was a shot at his rap foe-turned-friend Kendrick Lamar.

However, DJ Hed came through with a crucial clarification shortly after the video dropped. “I talked to Sean. The bar was. ‘I got better things to do than find someone to beef with.’ And it was not for Dot. The bar was directed at a different Gemini,” the famed DJ and West Coast media personality tweeted, shifting fan focus towards Ye, who not only fits the astrological description, but also has an ongoing cold beef with his former protege Sean.

I talked to Sean. The bar was “I got better things to do then find someone to beef with” And it was not for Dot.

Bar was directed at a different Gemini — DJHed (@DJHed) July 17, 2024

Always at the stead should he be mentioned, Ye’s fanbase seems to have taken matters into their own hands, leaking an unfinished version of what was intended to be Big Sean’s forthcoming album Better Me Than You. “Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album. F**k him and his whole team,” wrote alleged leaker bigseandon811 in a Reddit post.

But Sean isn’t convinced his former mentor is directly responsible for the leak of what would be his first album since the release of Detroit 2 in 2020. “[I’ve] been there since Graduation. I was able to study, learn, and contribute. I know he wouldn’t do that because that’s trash; I know he wouldn’t do no s**t like that,” Sean responded in an Instagram Live video.

“You see this plaque right here? This is 185 million records sold under GOOD Music. I love GOOD Music. S**t, he made more money off my music than I did,” the rapper added, alluding to his “Drink Champs” interview, in which he claimed the artist formerly known as Kanye West owed him over six million dollars.

On Friday (July 19), the award-winning emcee shared a new single titled “YES” from his forthcoming album, Better Me Than You. Check it out below.