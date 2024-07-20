News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Ray Mickshaw / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lupe Fiasco Asks Dame Dash To Sell His Portion of JAY-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' To Drake / 07.20.2024

Lupe Fiasco believes Drake is the perfect person to purchase Dame Dash’s portion of JAY-Z’s critically acclaimed debut studio album Reasonable Doubt.

The rift between the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founders has been widely reported for years. But it entered a new chapter when Dash attempted to sell his stakes in the album as an NFT in 2022, which was litigated and eventually struck down by a federal judge.

Though he could not sell his part as an NFT, court proceedings clarified he could sell his 1/3 stake in the label he launched with the rapper-turned-mogul and their business partner Kareem “Biggs” Burke. And Dash appears ready to offload his claim to the iconic Hip Hop banner. “This shit is for sale 1/3 … only real inquiries only,” the music exec announced in a new post on social media.

The post naturally invited plenty of suggestions for new ownership, including one from Fiasco, who mentioned the Toronto rapper might be an appropriate customer for the asset in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. However, Fiasco’s proposition drew mixed reactions, at best, as fans noted how unsavory the purchase of historical Hip Hop items would be amidst an ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. After all, the “Know Yourself” rapper has been on a spree of rap ephemera as of late, brandishing Pharrell’s jewelry in the “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” video and seemingly trolling Lamar with the purchase of Tupac’s ring. For his part, Lamar fired back on the smash diss track, “Not Like Us.”

“No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin’ colonizer / The family matter and the truth of the matter / It was God’s plan to show you all the liar,” Lamar jabbed, alluding to Drake’s accumulation of precious Hip Hop artifacts.

“You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house,” the Toronto rapper responded on “Family Matters.”

Lamar went on to address the line during a lyric swap at his infamous “The Pop Out” concert on Juneteenth, where he told the crowd Drake might earn some respect from the Compton rapper if he sells the ring to a proper West Coast ambassador.