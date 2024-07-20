News Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor via Getty Images Sean Kingston And His Mother Face Up To 20 Years In Federal Fraud Case / 07.20.2024

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner have reportedly been charged with fraud by a federal prosecutor.

According to CNN, the “Beautiful Girls” singer was indicted by a Grand Jury in Miami for allegedly defrauding various businesses out of over $1 million. Charges were announced on Friday (July 19), hitting both Kingston and Turner with five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The singer and his mother could face up to 20 years in prison for each count if they’re found guilty.

The report goes on to claim Kingston often used his celebrity status to persuade vendors to “stray from their regular business practices.” This includes providing high-end cars, jewelry, and other expensive items “prior to receipt of full payment.”

A court document released with the announcement of Kingston’s charges details his offenses. “The warrants for the state charges say that from October to March 2023, they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadilac Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds,” the documents outline.

Although Kingston has not released a full album since 2022, he alluded to his legal woes in his 2024 single “Why Oh Why” featuring NBA YoungBoy. “I’ma stay alive (Stay alive), to the end of time (To the end of time) / Living all day, want me dead, good luck keep trying,” he raps on the track. The visual showcases the emcee flexing jewelry, being detained at his Florida home, and hitting the studio clips with Chris Brown and other artists.

At the end of the video, a title screen displayed the words “Free Sean Kingston” and “Free Top,” a nickname for the enigmatic Louisiana-bred rapper, suggesting Kingston may have known he would shortly face more significant trouble.