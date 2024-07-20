Yella Beezy + Jayda Cheaves

Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images and Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images

Yella Beezy Seemingly Defends Jayda Cheaves' Controversial IG Post

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.20.2024

Yella Beezy is usually known for infectious club bops, but fans learned a bit more about his upbringing through his newest post on the app formerly known as Twitter.

“I ain’t taking up for nobody & I ain’t trying to sound weird, but yall mama didn’t walk around you yall naked as a child? Maybe it’s the scenery of it being at a beach, but I think half the women with kids have or had walked around them nude. Maybe a [black] household thing?” he asked late Friday (July 19) night.

This is in response to the mixed reviews of famous social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves’ newest bikini commercial on Instagram. The video sparked some outrage from fans because she and Lil Baby’s son Loyal were featured in it running off with her bikini top after she took it off at the beach.

Of course, Cheaves offered some context for the clip. “This was a set with a real production team. I know it’s hard to understand because I used myself and my child (an aspiring actor) along with another cast actor. But please keep in mind WE were all acting and trying to visualize the concept to create this short film, hence why I got up, made sure nobody was around, and then embraced that I was topless,” she explained in a repost of Yella Beezy’s tweet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JAYDA WAYDA (@jaydacheaves)

Whether appropriate or not, the commercial has certainly gotten people talking, which is exactly what it was designed to do. Additionally, Jayda Cheaves recently announced she will no longer be part of BET’s Impact Atlanta. The show featured her alongside Dess Dior, Ari Flecther, Lakeyah, and more.

News
Jayda Cheaves
Yella Beezy

TRENDING
News

Donald Glover Shares The Tracklist For His Childish Gambino Retirement Album 'Bando Stone & The New World'

Donald Glover is pulling out all the stops for his final LP under the Childish ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.18.2024
News

Chlöe Leaves The Internet In Shock After Sharing St. Lucia Carnival Photos

Chlöe earned praise from Queen Naija, Tinashe and SZA, who called her stunning multi-colored outfit ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.16.2024
News

Cardi B Lashes Out On Joe Budden For Claiming Fans Will "Never Get Another Cardi Album"

Cardi B didn’t take kindly to Joe Budden saying that fans will “never get another ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.18.2024
News

Kendrick Lamar's Rivalry With Drake Didn't Impact "Pop Out" Concert Planning, Amazon Exec Says

According to an Amazon Music rep, Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert was more so focused ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.18.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories