Cash Cobain Teases A Track Paying Homage To Pop Smoke / 07.21.2024

Cash Cobain has had a monumental run over the last year. While all eyes are on him, he seems to continue to make the right moves to keep people engaged. In celebration of the late Pop Smoke’s birthday, the fellow NY rap pioneer shared a genius flip of his hit track “For The Night,” which initially featured Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Shot by Apex Visuals, the new video interpolates his chorus. “I did some wrong (Oh, oh), but I’m always right (Oh, oh) / Said I know how to shoot (Oh, oh) and I know how to fight / Boy, I’ll tell you once, won’t tell you twice / I’m real discreet, like a thief in the night (Look),” Cobain croons in the clip.

Fans and artists all showed massive love in the comments of his Instagram post, with everyone from Quavo to Lola Brooke to King Combs and Wiz Khalifa chiming in. “S**t hits differently after this one,” Sha Money powerfully exclaimed.

Cash Cobain has recently worked with Drake, J. Cole, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, and Charlie Wilson. He’s also set to embark on a multi-city tour alongside Ice Spice in the months ahead. Riding high from the success of his standout single “Fisherr” alongside Bay Swag, it was only fitting that they grabbed fellow New York superstar Ice Spice to jump on the remix. Fans instantly tagged the track as one of the best verses they have heard from the Bronx, New York femcee.

“Got an attitude but I’m feeling lit, so I ain’t mad at you/ And I’m tatted too, and it’s fatter too, I’m your worst boo/ So what you about to do? Top one baddie and the jatty move/ And my a** fat ’cause I eat my oats and vegetables,” she rapped on the track.

“Why these n**gas in my face?/ Oh, because I’m rich, and my money blue/ I don’t care what n**gas say ’cause I’m really paid, I’m untouchable/ Makin’ b**ches wanna hate, she see me and she get uncomfortable,” she chants later in the verse.

