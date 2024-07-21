News BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Links Up With 50 Cent In Toronto / 07.21.2024

While many rappers are currently having issues keeping their Canadian performances on the calendar, 50 Cent seemingly had a smooth experience on Saturday night (July 20).

While videos of frequent Drake collaborator Boi-1da hanging out with the acclaimed rapper and actor initially surfaced, more videos later showed the “6 God” chilling with 50. Drake even posted a picture of him and the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ emcee to his Instagram Story.

This is the first public connection between the two since Drake released “Push Ups,” his first viral diss track in a slowing but ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Featuring a DJ Whoo Kid drop at the song’s beginning, the Canadian superstar channeled his inner Curtis Jackson for the scathing track.

He even name-dropped the Power Universe creator in the track. “N**gas really got me out here talkin’ like I’m 50, ayy / N**gas really got me out here rappin’ what I’m livin’ / I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky / Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this nigga turnin’ fifty,” he ribs on the track.

Interestingly enough, this poke at Rick Ross happened before the infamous scuffle at the Miami rapper’s live show in Vancouver on June 30, where Ross’ DJ was bold enough to press play on “Not Like Us” as he walked off the stage. Shortly after, Ross and his crew were confronted by multiple people and ultimately caught a quick punch as they dispersed. After the altercation, Drake liked a social media post about the situation.

ScHoolboy Q has also highlighted recent issues with shows being canceled in Canada. He was slated to perform in Toronto on Thursday (July 18). “They just canceled my show in Toronto,” the TDE rapper announced on Twitter, venting his frustrations.

TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium 🤦🏾‍♂️ if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

He went on to explain how it seemed unwarranted, seeing as how PARTYNEXTDOOR was allowed to perform in Los Angeles and Top Dawg was just with Lil Wayne and Birdman at YouTube’s celebration of Cash Money Records during BET Awards Week.

While Drake has yet to publicly comment on the matter, fans on social media quickly learned that the “God’s Plan” rapper has business ties with the venue, which ended up canceling the show.