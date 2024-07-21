News Noam Galai / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Shares How She Recently Discovered A New Sex Position / 07.21.2024

Nicki Minaj is adored for her transparency with fans. Recently, the Barbs were treated to a very intimate new detail about the legendary Queens, New York emcee.

“It be so crazy to me how out of nowhere you’ll be having s3x & then boom, you unlock a new position that you never did before. Like HOW,” the rapper exclaimed in a new tweet posted Saturday (July 20). The post came with a GIF of her sitting in the back of a car, looking like she was deep in thought.

It be sooooo crazy to me how out of nowhere you’ll be having s3x & then boom, you unlock a new position that you never did b4. Like HOW. pic.twitter.com/QYwJMyqh6X — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 20, 2024

Of course, fans jumped at the opportunity to pry. “Can we see a new position?” a user asked. “Now, how did we get to this conversation, Onika?!” another user wondered. While her music has shifted away from being as sexually charged as her earlier material, Minaj’s new post makes it clear that she is still having fun exploring with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

This post follows speculation that she and her husband may have been on the road to divorce. After Nicki Minaj posted, “Yes. Single…” on Twitter, fans started questioning whether she and Papa Bear’s father had called it quits. She squashed the allegations with a poignant video of her husband carrying her up the steps of what seemed to be a private jet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Reactions to her latest post prove the rapper’s fans will always be locked in, no matter what she says or does. Just a few weeks back, Vince Staple ignited a heated and hilarious debate around the Barbs.

“Barbs vs Swifties who winning if it escalate to gunplay ?” the rapper asked in a June 29 tweet. “When the 6-foot gay n**gas starting bouncing out of Hondas, I don’t know if grandpas shotgun gon help. The Swifties gon have to borrow some Puerto Ricans from the Ice Spices,” he continued.

Barbs vs Swifties who winning if it escalate to gunplay ? — vince (@vincestaples) June 29, 2024

One thing is clear: the Barbs can go toe-to-toe with just about any fanbase.