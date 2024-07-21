New Music Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images and Mike Coppola/MG24 / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images SPINALL Tags Tyla And Omah Lay On New Global Smash "On Call" / 07.21.2024

SPINALL knows how to make a hit record. The famous Nigerian DJ may have outdone himself on his newest track “One Call,” which features Omah Lay and global sensation Tyla.

The new track showcases his ability to create the perfect sound bed to connect multiple artists you wouldn’t ever think would collaborate. “You know I’m never too far for you (For you) / And the world can wait if I’m waitin’ on you / So don’t leave me waiting long / You know that I got love,” Tyla sings on the new track.

Her majestic tone and soulful energy pair perfectly with Omah Lay’s signature style, which has made him a mainstay in the Afrobeats genre. SPINALL is a legend on the continent and is slowly but surely building his profile across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPINALL (@spinall)

Recently, he became the first Afrobeats DJ to perform both weekends at Coachella. He is best known for his work with artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Davido. “One Call” is yet another step on his path to leave his mark on a genre that is taking the world by storm.

Tyla’s profile has multiplied since her hit song “Water” was released. Over time, people learned that her magnetic smile and effortlessly funny personality helped solidify her as one of the newest stars in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Recently, she faced backlash after many people on social media believed she unfairly beat out Sexyy Red for the Best New Artist award at the 2024 BET Awards. While she continues to grow her name, she has publicly voiced her frustrations about people constantly comparing her to foreign-born pop stars like Rihanna and more. “It’s getting boring now,” she stated to DAZED, addressing how frequently her work is likened to previous cultural staples despite her team’s efforts to innovate.