News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images 42 Dugg Argues Sexyy Red Has The Same International Presence As Tyla / 07.22.2024

Since his release from jail, 42 Dugg has been a huge advocate for women in music. He tapped Sexyy Red for “N.P.O.” from 4eva Us Neva Them and suggested the St. Louis artist do a collaborative project with GloRilla during a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month.

On Monday (July 22), in an interview published by Billboard, the “4 Da Gang” creator expressed his affinity for the rap star once again. This time around, he argued that Sexyy Red got robbed of Best New Artist at the 2024 BET Awards.

“Do you think Tyla should’ve won over Sexyy Red? Hell nah! Then I saw her go up, and I’m like, ‘I ain’t gon’ lie, this motherf**ker cold.’ She might [nog have] Sexyy bangers, but she finer than a motherf**ker,” 42 Dugg stated. He added, “I seen someone call Tyla an international superstar. I’m like, ‘Y’all must’ve not seen Sexyy. Sexyy [is] international — she [is] everywhere.’”

The Detroit rapper’s remarks are true to an extent. Sexyy Red performed at London’s Wireless Festival with Travis Scott, followed by Papas&Beer’s Spring Break event in Mexico in 2023 and Switzerland’s Frauenfeld Openair in 2024. The “Pound Town” artist is also expected to begin her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” in August; however, the trek does not have any international stops at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, Tyla’s international presence is largely thanks to her Grammy Award-winning single “Water,” which virtually took over social media — even fellow celebrities Ciara and Justin Timberlake danced to it. The South African songstress has since proved she’s here to stay with her self-titled debut album and subsequent collaborations.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Billboard, 42 Dugg named a handful of other women in Hip Hop he’s currently enjoying. “GloRilla [is] going crazy. JT [is] going crazy. The girls [are] going crazy. Sexyy Red. Ice Spice [is] so motherf**king cold,” the star explained after revealing that he had recently met the “Deli” musician.