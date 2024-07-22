News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Chris duMond / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Reveals She Always Thought Kamala Harris Should Run For President / 07.22.2024

On Sunday (July 21), President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race, and several rappers have already weighed in on his decision to back Vice President Kamala Harris. Cardi B is among the most vocal celebrities, hitting fans with an I-told-you-so moment later that evening.

“Stop playing [with] me! Check the date,” the Grammy Award winner wrote on Instagram alongside a video from June 30, just days after Biden and Donald Trump’s debate. She continued, “[I] been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby, this [is] what I do! Been my passion… Don’t let my accent fool y’all.”

In the accompanying clip, Cardi labeled Biden as “selfish” for running for president at his current age. She later addressed Harris directly: “It should’ve been your moment, Kamala, and you know it. You know you want to be the f**king president. You know in the next four years, it’s going to be hard for you to run for candidate. This was your moment. You should’ve told that n**ga, ‘Listen, I’ll buy you a f**king wheelchair, and you get the f**k on. It’s my turn now.’”

The Invasion of Privacy artist has been very unapologetic and transparent about her political views as of late. In May, Cardi announced that she was opting out of voting in the forthcoming election, claiming that she doesn’t “f**k with” Biden or Trump. Meanwhile, in early July, the mother of two clarified that she would “never turn Republican.”

In terms of music, Cardi joined forces with Rob49 for “On Dat Money,” which was released on July 19. She also confirmed that her long-awaited sophomore album is dropping in 2024. Though she didn’t give details on when listeners can expect it, the rap star debuted “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” in March.