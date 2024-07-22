News Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Druski Taps Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy And More For Inaugural Coulda Fest / 07.22.2024

On Monday (July 22), Druski announced the lineup for his inaugural Coulda Fest. Slated to take place on Sept. 7 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the event will include a number of high-profile comedians and artists, many of whom the actor-comedian has already collaborated with.

Lil Baby, Soulja Boy and Kai Cenat lead the pack, with additional performers including Baby Kia, BabyDrill, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc and more. DC Young Fly is expected to co-host the fête, while DJ Fresh will be on the boards.

The presale kicks off on Wednesday (July 24) at 10 a.m. ET. General tickets will be available to purchase on Friday (July 26) at the same time. See Druski’s announcement post below.

“Coulda Fest won’t be a traditional music and comedy festival. It’s going to be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture and a night full of hilarious sketches that bring us back to the special times in our city’s music history,” Druski told Billboard. “This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

The event’s name stems from the sketch comic’s mock label, Coulda Been Records, which he first introduced in 2019. “I went into it [trying to] find good artists,” he said in a conversation with Complex. “But I came out with something better: a bunch of people with heart that suck.”

Fast-forward to 2024, Druski launched “Coulda Been House,” a competitive show that spanned seven episodes in its first season. It featured cameos from BenDaDonnn, Chris Brown, Crip Mac, Birdman and Snoop Dogg, who teamed up with the Maryland native and DJ Drama on “Standin’ on Bihness.”

The festival’s lineup acts have been relatively busy as well. Lil Baby is working on a follow-up to It’s Only Me, and Soulja Boy’s Swag Season drops on Sunday (July 28). On the other hand, Cenat welcomed the likes of Kevin Hart, Tyla, 21 Savage and more on his Twitch streams earlier in the year.