Mustard Unloads 'Faith Of A Mustard Seed' Tracklist Featuring Young Thug, Quavo, Future And More / 07.22.2024

Mustard’s fourth studio album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, comes out on Friday (July 26). After gracing fans with the Travis Scott-assisted “Parking Lot” and “Pray For Me,” in which he rapped on an official record for the first time, the beatmaker shared the project’s third pre-release single on Monday (July 22).

Titled “One Bad Decision,” Mustard enlisted two of his most frequent collaborators: Roddy Ricch and Ella Mai. The song itself contained a sample from Wyclef Jean’s “911” featuring Mary J. Blige, which the London-born R&B singer referenced in the chorus.

“Someone please call 911 / Let them know I’m loading rounds, got his name on my gun / One bad decision then I’m done / If he goes missing, I’m the one,” Mai sang. Listen to the track below.

Mustard also shared the tracklist for Faith Of A Mustard Seed, which will include guest appearances from Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty, Blxst, Future, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug and more.

In June, the producer revealed that the LP’s title was initially Nipsey Hussle’s idea. During a sit-down with Big Boy, Mustard said, “The last night that [Hussle] was in the studio with me, we talked for hours. He was like, ‘Man, you should name this album Faith Of A Mustard Seed.’ I was like, ‘I already got the title. It’s Perfect Ten.’ And he’s like, ‘Before it’s all said and done, you gotta do Faith Of A Mustard Seed.”

The 14-song body of work is the producer’s first full-length project since Perfect Ten. The 2019 effort spawned the RIAA-certified platinum “Ballin’” in addition to “Pure Water” with Migos and the title track, which featured Hussle. It also peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In May, Mustard also helped Kendrick Lamar top the Hot 100 chart thanks to his production work on “Not Like Us.”