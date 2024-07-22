News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Hints At "Something For The Gang" In MetLife Stadium One-Night Show Announcement / 07.22.2024

If Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” has proven anything, it’s that the Houston native knows how to put on a damn good show. On Monday (July 22), the rapper announced a one-night concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and yet another leg to his trek — this time in South America and Australia.

The rapper shared the big news on Instagram, where he seemingly mistook the arena for being in a neighboring state. “New York, I wanted to do this venue during the first leg, but football season had it tied up,” he wrote. “I had to make sure we [spun] the block. New York has always been the place for me. When I perform, it lets me know the real metric of the rage. Can’t wait for one night in New York.”

Either way, Scott teased something special up his sleeve earlier in the day. On Twitter, the ASTROWORLD artist said that he’s “got something for the gang.” Though he didn’t provide more details, fans can only assume it’s new music or guest performers. Tickets for the Oct. 9 show will be available to purchase starting Friday (July 26).

SOUTH AMERICA. AND NEW YORKKKKKKK GOTTT SOMETHING FOR THE GANG. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 22, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Scott brought out Ice Spice, Central Cee and Lil Baby for his London concert on July 11. He previewed an upcoming song with the “Princess Diana” creator in addition to doing renditions of “SICKO MODE,” “goosebumps” and “FE!N.”

The “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” will touch down in Chile on Sept. 7 before making stops in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico. From there, Scott is scheduled to perform on Oct. 17 in Sydney, Australia, and the leg’s final show will be on Halloween (Oct. 31) in Auckland, New Zealand.

UTOPIA came out in July 2023 with features from high-profile artists like Beyoncé, Drake and SZA. It’s also worth mentioning that The Weeknd and Bad Bunny joined Scott for “K-POP,” the LP’s lead single.