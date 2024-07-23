News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Gordo Shares The Release Date For His Drake Collaboration "Sideways" / 07.23.2024

On Tuesday (July 23), Guatemalan DJ Gordo shared the release date for his Drake-assisted track “Sideways.” The record is slated to appear on the beatmaker’s forthcoming album, DIAMANTE, which will drop on Friday (July 26) at midnight.

Earlier in the year, Gordo hinted at a possible collaboration with the Toronto artist on his Instagram Stories. “You guys ready for summer 2024?” he wrote alongside an image of him and Drake, who was seen sticking his middle finger up.

Meanwhile, Keinemusik, whose &ME and Rampa are featured on DIAMANTE, previewed an unreleased song — speculated to be “Sideways” — with Drake at their Brooklyn Mirage show earlier in the month. “If it makes you feel / Man, I used to love you / But you were never my girl / It was just my turn / Then it turned sideways / It was just my turn,” the Grammy Award winner crooned in the snippet.

Gordo’s upcoming album is also expected to house features from T-Pain, the late Young Dolph, Larry June, Leon Bridges and more. The 16th and final cut on the LP was notably blurred out, hinting at another high-profile collaboration.

The record producer has played a big role in Drake’s career in recent years, producing several tracks on Honestly, Nevermind. He worked on “Currents,” “Calling My Name,” “Sticky” and “Massive,” among others, and is credited on “Gently” and “Rich Baby Daddy” from For All The Dogs.

On the other hand, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker has kept a relatively low profile music-wise since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. He made an appearance on Snowd4y’s “Wah Gwan Delilah” in June and teamed up with Camila Cabello on “HOT UPTOWN” and “Uuugly” later that month.

“Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album,” Cabello told Billboard of “Uuugly.” She continued, “I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s**t.”