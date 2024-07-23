News Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images Kehlani Shares The North American Dates For Their Eagerly Awaited "CRASH WORLD TOUR" / 07.23.2024

Kehlani is keeping the momentum going with their “CRASH WORLD TOUR,” which she announced on Tuesday (July 23). The artist shared the official dates for its North American leg, with FLO and Anycia joining them as opening acts.

The trek is expected to kick off on Sept. 4 in Minneapolis before making stops in major areas like Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Charlotte and Los Angeles, to name a few. The “Can I” crooner will finish up in San Francisco on Nov. 2.

In the comments section of their Instagram post, Kehlani also addressed fans’ concerns about missing cities on the tour route. “Fairfax, VA [is] for those asking about D.C./Maryland. Camden [is] for those asking about Philly,” they wrote. “Y’all know I’m not in charge of this, right?”

According to the post, early ticket access is expected to start on Wednesday (July 24) morning, while general sales begin on Friday (July 26) at 10 a.m. CDT. Check out all the dates below.

During a London listening experience for CRASH earlier in the year, Kehlani prematurely revealed that girl group FLO would support their stretch. “Six years later, at the same venue [where] I went to see [Kehlani] perform, [they] announce this. [I’m crying]. That’s a bad b**ch of a full circle. God is good,” reacted group member and singer Stella Quaresma. Elsewhere on Twitter, Renée Downer wrote, “Be there or be square.”

CRASH hit streaming services on June 21 with plenty of support from fans and critics. In addition to pre-release offerings like “After Hours” and “What I Want,” the R&B star tapped Omah Lay, Jill Scott and Young Miko for features.

Anycia is also coming off the heels of her debut LP, PRINCESS POP THAT. The 14-song effort received contributions from Cash Cobain, Luh Tyler and Latto, who teamed up with the Atlanta rapper on “BACK OUTSIDE.”

Though FLO has yet to announce its next project, the trio unveiled “Caught Up” and “Walk Like This” this year.