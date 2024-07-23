News Lila Seeley / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Vince Staples Says Hip Hop Fans "Need Jobs" Amid Them Pitting His Discography Against J. Cole's / 07.23.2024

Vince Staples isn’t with rap fans pitting him against other artists. On Tuesday (July 23), he shared a special message to social media users who debated which artist has a better discography: him or J. Cole.

“You n**gas need jobs,” the Long Beach rapper hilariously stated before adding, “[Y’all are] so passionate about Hip Hop, but I’ve yet to see one of you weird a** n**gas break dance.”

The origins of the back-and-forth appeared to come from a Twitter account that wrote, “There’s not a single thing Vince Staples does better than J. Cole. I’d also rather listen to the [most recent] half of Cole’s discography over Vince’s.” In a quote tweet with nearly 5,000 likes, someone argued, “I’m a J. Cole fan, but Vince does just about everything better than Cole.”

You niggas need jobs — vince (@vincestaples) July 23, 2024

So passionate about hip hop but I’ve yet to see one of you weird ass niggas break dance. — vince (@vincestaples) July 23, 2024

Staples’ sixth studio album and final underneath Def Jam Recordings, Dark Times, came out in May. Unlike his previous project, the 13-song offering contained zero features and only one pre-release single, “Shame On The Devil.” Production-wise, he enlisted Jay Versace, frequent collaborator Cardo, Mike Hector and more.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, the “Norf Norf” artist described Dark Times as a sonic reflection of how far he’s come. “I’m 31 by the end of this year, and that’s a big difference from being 17 years old, releasing music for the first time,” he told the publication. “So, if I’m speaking about my life, I want to make sure that I’m retracing my steps and knowing where I came from in a certain regard.”

Cole’s The Fall Off, which he initially teased in 2019, is still awaiting an official launch date. He fed fans’ appetites with April’s Might Delete Later, which contained songs with Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, Central Cee, Ab-Soul and Bas. The mixtape was also home to the Kendrick Lamar-aimed “7 Minute Drill” before the track was taken down roughly a week later.

So, who has the better catalog: Staples or Cole? See what social media users thought below.

ain’t no way yall think vince staples discography is better than j cole.. — daymond (@daymondwho) July 23, 2024

J. Cole probably a better technical rapper than Vince Staples (not by a lot though), but artistry Vince got him by a fair margin. — Dave (@TrapBasquiat) July 23, 2024

I fuck wit vince staples but when tf did dis whole vince>cole shit become a thing cole clears easily — K-Pharaoh (@Royaltyrevenge) July 23, 2024

Real niggas know Vince staples one of the best to ever do it. — louskiii (@Louslocker) July 23, 2024

Vince Staples is his own artist. Dude is hell talented. There’s really no need to compare him with Cole. Two very different rappers. — Victoria Downs (@VictoriaDowns16) July 23, 2024