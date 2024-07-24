News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kai Cenat Plays An Unreleased Drake And Lil Yachty Collab During Livestream / 07.24.2024

Kai Cenat just gave Hip Hop fans another reason to tune into his streams. On Tuesday (July 23), the internet personality premiered an unreleased collaboration between Drake and Lil Yachty.

Although currently untitled, the track contained a sample from Mr_Hotspot’s “Goodness Gracious.” In the opening verse, the Toronto native spat, “Cleopatra at the pyramids tonight / Cinderella Benz, I got bucket seats inside / Roll a backwood with my enemies inside.”

Elsewhere, in the chorus, he rapped, “Watching the moves and playin’ it close / S.O.D., super soaked / Rainy days isn’t hers, matchin’ coat / We f**k on the jet, it feel like a boat, stayin’ afloat.” Peep the snippet at the 3 1/2-hour mark below.

The snippet was one of many that fans received from Drake in 2024. At the beginning of July, Keinemusik previewed a song with the artist during their headlining show at the Brooklyn Mirage. On Tuesday morning, Honestly, Nevermind producer Gordo confirmed the self-coined 6 God will appear on his forthcoming album, DIAMANTE, which is slated to drop on Friday (July 26).

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has kept his guest appearances fairly limited, especially coming off the heels of his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. In June, he joined forces with Snowd4y for “Wah Gwan Delilah,” a parody of Plain White T’s 2006 hit “Hey There Delilah.” Later that month, Drake graced Camila Cabello with two features: “HOT UPTOWN” and “Uuugly.”

“I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough, and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place,” the former Fifth Harmony star said regarding the origin of their collaboration.

On the other hand, Cenat is expected to perform at Druski’s inaugural Coulda Fest on Sept. 7. The event will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and see other acts like Lil Baby and Soulja Boy take the stage.