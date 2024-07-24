News Gareth Cattermole / Staff via Getty Images Travis Scott's “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” Milan Show Spurs False Earthquake Alarms For Locals / 07.24.2024

Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” took to Milan on Tuesday (July 23), and the crowd was so energetic that local residents mistook the movement for an earthquake.

Italy-based publication Il Messaggero reported that several people in the area voiced their concerns on social media. Scott’s gig took place at the La Maura Hippodrome, with a whopping 80,000 fans showing up in attendance.

The rapper shared a bird’s eye view of the action on his Instagram. He captioned the post, “Last night was a dream. ‘No, this isn’t [a] festival. This a show on the tour,’ in the words of [David] Stromberg. Milan, y’all owe me nothing. Y’all gave y’all all. [Eighty thousand] of y’all had the best time ever. CIRCUS MAXIMUS. [My videographer, Tyler Ross], was actually turnt about this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Interestingly, the earthshaking concert was far from a first for Scott. In August 2023, the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker did a one-off performance at the Circus Maximus in Rome, where “hundreds of calls” were allegedly made to local fire services thinking it was potentially an earthquake. Notably, the rapper brought out his mentor, Ye, for live renditions of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Praise God.”

The U.K. and European leg of Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” will come to a close on Saturday (July 27) in Frankfurt, Germany. From there, the trek is expected to pick up in South America with upcoming stops in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

On Monday (July 22), the artist also announced a one-night show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 9. In addition to teasing “something for the gang,” Scott revealed that he initially wanted to book the venue earlier in the year but couldn’t due to football season.

“I had to make sure we [spun] the block. New York has always been the place for me. When I perform, it lets me know the real metric of the rage. Can’t wait for one night in New York,” he wrote.