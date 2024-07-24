News Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images ScHoolboy Q Humorously Roasts Emerging Rapper For Saying His Music Doesn't Appeal To Kids / 07.24.2024

ScHoolboy Q rarely holds his tongue back. On Wednesday (July 24), the “THat Part” creator poked fun at an up-and-coming artist Dom Brown for saying younger people don’t listen to the California rapper’s music.

“You was 14 listening to older rappers… You [are] mad that those 14-year-old kids [are] not inspired by you,” Brown wrote on Twitter, to which ScHoolboy Q quickly responded, “Watch my next tweet. This dude.”

In the subsequent upload, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee shared a clip of Brown’s performance of “Come Find Me” on Daytime Buffalo. He captioned it, “Nobody [will] relate to this, my boy. This [is] embarrassing, dawg.”

Another now-deleted post by ScHoolboy Q read, “Bro, I just played this for [the] homies. We [are] f**king crying. Leave me alone, man, I was minding my [own business]. Once again, this is f**kin’ awful and embarrassing. Don’t do this [no more]. It’s scary how unaware [you] are.”

Several social media users joined the fray to figure out where the back-and-forth stemmed from. According to Brown, his remarks were in response to ScHoolboy Q allegedly stating that he doesn’t make music for kids.

You was 14 listening to older rappers ….. you mad that those 14 year old kids not inspired by you @ScHoolboyQ — dom legend (@DomBrown___) July 24, 2024

Dumbass because he said he don’t make music for kids as a cop out — dom legend (@DomBrown___) July 24, 2024

ScHoolboy Q is currently on his “Blue Lips Weekends Tour,” which was originally set to begin on July 18 in Toronto. However, it was apparently canceled due to Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing rap feud. Nonetheless, he opened the trek with a rescheduled Chicago stop on Tuesday (July 23). Other cities on the route include Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. The voyage will come to a close on Aug. 11 in Seattle at the Showbox SoDo.

BLUE LIPS hit streaming platforms in March with features from Rico Nasty, Childish Major Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs and Devin Malik. Q previously dubbed it his best album — even over classics like Oxymoron and Habits & Contradictions. “I mean, [bro], y’all [never] heard me rap like this,” he said.