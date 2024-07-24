News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Tink Opens Up About Her Decision To Work With Hitmaka On 'Winter's Diary 5' Despite Break Up / 07.24.2024

Tink’s latest project, Winter’s Diary 5, came out on July 12 with much anticipation and positive reactions from fans. Despite spawning favorites like “Songs About U” and “Grip Tight,” the singer made the controversial decision to work with frequent collaborator Hitmaka on the 16-track effort.

In a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday (July 24), she opened up about the difficulties of working with the producer, especially considering their public break up in 2023. “If you know our situation, we went through a lot of turmoil. So, there’s a bit of him in a lot of these records, and he knows that,” Tink explained.

“That process was different for me. It took a lot of maturity for me to get in that booth and for us to work on these songs. We had a lot of hard days where he had to walk out, and that’s just what it is,” she continued. “I had to take the emotion out of it. We were already in a contract, so there were already obligations.”

Later in the conversation, DJ Envy asked the R&B singer whether she and Hitmaka attempted to mend their relationship while creating the LP. “Enough. I can see her [getting] visibly upset,” Charlamagne tha God interjected. “It’s triggering, y’all. I love hard,” she responded before seemingly confirming that they are on good terms: “I really do wish him the best. I hope he’s well.”

In November 2023, the pair exchanged jabs on social media, in which Tink revealed, “We [have] been dating for a long time.” She later accused him of asking for $2 million and admitted they got into a physical altercation at one point.

Winter’s Diary 5 arrived with contributions from Summer Walker, NoCap, Skilla Baby and Jeremih. In promotion of the project, Tink joined Jhené Aiko’s “The Magic Hour Tour” as a supporting act alongside the likes of Coi Leray, UMI and Kiana Ledé.