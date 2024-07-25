News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Davis / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Slams Candace Owens For Saying Race Wasn't Involved In Sonya Massey's Death / 07.25.2024

On Thursday (July 25), Cardi B called out Candace Owens for her “disturbing” take on Sonya Massey’s death.

In a Twitter Spaces session near midnight, the New York rapper refuted Owens’ claims that the tragic incident, which led to the 36-year-old woman being fatally shot, wasn’t racially motivated. Cardi said, “For you to sit here and say, ‘Oh, not everything is racial. I know that this is sad, but this is not something racial. There’s more white people that get killed by the cops.’ It’s like, girl, shut up.”

During the conservative commentator’s initial video, she argued, “There are mistakes that happen” and that trying to “make Black Americans believe that this happened simply because she was Black is pointedly ridiculous.”

On July 6, Massey was shot inside her own home after calling 911 to report a suspected intruder. The deputy involved in the situation, Sean Grayson, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. The U.S. Department of Justice later confirmed that it initiated an investigation on Tuesday (July 23).

According to Cardi, “[Officer Grayson] knew in the back of his head because she was a Black woman that he was going to get away with it. Not only did he think that, but the department thought that because they didn’t tell her son or her father that a cop shot her.”

Toward the end of her talk, the “Up” artist noted, “This could be you one day, and it could be actually worse because [you’re] the type of person that if a cop [stops] you, you would get sassy at the mouth. As soon as you get sassy at the mouth, the motherf**ker would shoot your a**.”

Cardi certainly isn’t the only celebrity to speak on Massey’s death. After body camera footage was made available to the public, Meek Mill, Solange, and Nick Young voiced their thoughts and outrage online. Since then, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the NAACP have also issued statements.