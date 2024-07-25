Don Toliver and Donald Trump

Social Media Reacts To Don Toliver's "ATTITUDE" Being Used In Donald Trump's TikTok Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.25.2024

Don Toliver’s “ATTITUDE” has an unusual supporter. On Wednesday (July 24), Donald Trump’s TikTok account uploaded a clip of him taking jabs at Kamala Harris, with the record’s instrumental playing in the backdrop.

The post went viral on social media on Thursday (July 25), and the Cactus Jack artist’s supporters weren’t exactly happy. “Don Toliver [better] not endorse Trump. That’s all I’ma say,” wrote one user on Twitter. Someone else tweeted, “[Trump is] bastardizing one of the best songs of the year, [shaking my head].”

“No way Trump used Don Toliver’s song for his campaign video,” said another person alongside the crying face emoji.

@realdonaldtrump

KAMALA, YOU’RE FIRED!

♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

At the time of reporting, Toliver hasn’t reacted to Trump using his track. However, in 2020, he voiced his happiness about the former U.S. President losing to Joe Biden: “Trump [is] out of office, it’s my mom’s birthday, and I just caught another plaque. Safe to say, ‘Today was [a] good day.’”

It’s also worth mentioning that VP Harris used Beyoncé’s “Freedom” during her campaign headquarters walkout on Monday (July 22) as well as in a video shared on Thursday morning.

“ATTITUDE” served as a pre-release single for Toliver’s most recent album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. The 16-song effort arrived with features from Teezo Touchdown, Future, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson, and Travis Scott. Additional standout cuts included “5 TO 10,” “PURPLE RAIN,” and “BROTHER STONE.” He added four new tracks, two of which contained contributions from Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat, respectively, a few days after the original LP came out.

The Houston rapper will begin the North American leg of his “PSYCHO TOUR” on Oct. 10 in Portland. Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Toronto are among the major cities lined up. Monaleo and Touchdown will join him on select dates up until the final show on Nov. 21 in Denver, Colorado.

