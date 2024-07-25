News Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Ice Spice Finally Addresses Her Leaked Text Messages About Nicki Minaj / 07.25.2024

Less than 24 hours before her debut album drops, Ice Spice finally tackled two big topics head-on: her leaked text messages about Nicki Minaj and the reignited tension between her and Latto.

In a Rolling Stone interview published on Thursday (July 25), the Bronx star confirmed the exposed exchange between her and Baby Storme was, in fact, real. However, she doesn’t think it will have much of an effect on her relationship with Minaj.

Ice argued, “She’s busy as hell. I don’t really think she cares about s**t like that coming from a random girl, but what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations. I could have [chosen] different words.”

“Regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture,” the musician added.

In May, Storme shared screenshots of the “Deli” hitmaker calling Minaj “ungrateful and delusional.” In the messages, Ice also claimed their “Barbie World” collaboration came about because the Barbie producers reached out to her first rather than the Queen rapper.

Regarding Latto, Ice claimed that if they were to speak, there’d be “no issue whatsoever.” She explained, “I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like, at this point, it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny.”

The Grammy nominee also spoke about the “Big Energy” creator’s poop-themed cake, which was posted ahead of her Sugar Honey Iced Tea announcement. “It is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you, and you’re making it about me… again,” she said.

Ice’s take on the feud was fairly similar to that of Latto’s, who emphasized, “It’s not even that serious” in a recent sit-down with Billboard. The pair notably traded subliminals on “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Sunday Service.”