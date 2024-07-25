News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Takes Viewers To The Heart Of Atlanta In Her 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' Album Trailer / 07.25.2024

The countdown to Latto’s new album begins. On Wednesday (July 24) evening, the “Lottery” artist revealed that Sugar Honey Iced Tea will be released on Aug. 9. Alongside the announcement, she shared a brief trailer narrated by Big Rube.

T.I. and 2 Chainz, the latter of whom she’s collaborated with, made cameos in the video. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noted in the comments that Playboi Carti’s adlibs and Coco Jones’ vocals were in the teaser clip. Latto also previewed a few new tunes, including one that sampled the Trap Muzik creator’s 2003 hit “24’s.”

“While y’all was hopscotching and Double Dutching, she was straight dropping lyrics and hustling,” Rube said. “Well on her way to taking over the city, even then.”

“Now, the ATL sky is lit by her ascension, a testament to her hustle. Her skill can’t go unmentioned. A peach in the origin, so sweet and so strong. The essence of Atlanta embraced in every song,” he continued. “Her influence is almost more than words can define it to be. Big Latto is the next generation, a leading lady of Atlanta’s rap dynasty. Sugar Honey Iced Tea, sip you some.”

Sugar Honey Iced Tea will be Latto’s first album since 2022’s 777, which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore effort housed the 21 Savage-assisted “Wheelie,” “Sunshine,” and smash hits like “Big Energy.” Additional features included Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.

Although not yet confirmed to be on the upcoming LP, the Grammy nominee unveiled “Sunday Service” in February, followed by a remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli just a couple of months later. Toward the end of June, Latto also debuted “Big Mama,” which was split into two parts.

Outside of her own music, the rap star made appearances on Usher’s “A-Town Girl” and Jennifer Lopez’s “Can’t Get Enough” earlier in the year.