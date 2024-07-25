News Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Teases Upcoming "Mamushi" Video With Behind-The-Scenes Photos / 07.25.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s English-Japanese crossover with Yuki Chiba, “Mamushi,” is getting a visual effort. On Thursday (July 25), the Houston native confirmed that they wrapped up filming for the track.

“I [love] Japan. I never want to leave. [The] ‘Mamushi’ video shoot finished,” she captioned her Instagram post. The accompanying photo carousel included a look at her temporary back tattoo, which contained flowers, clouds, and what appeared to be a dragon. Meanwhile, the musician’s outfit included an eyelet halter top with spikes and a matching skirt from Access Axis.

In the comments section of Megan’s post, Slim Thug, rising R&B act Journee, and Tokyo Stylez showed their support. Elsewhere, one fan wrote, “Japan looks so good on Megan, oh my God.” Another reply with over 6,000 likes read, “Wait, a back tattoo eats on you.”

To date, “Mamushi” has spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 since MEGAN was released in June. The song peaked at No. 45 on the chart, partly thanks to its viral TikTok dance. The NAACP Image Awards winner also dropped a few nods to the South Asian country on the track itself: “In the U.S. or Japan, if he meet me, he gon’ bow/ I got yen for your friends, if they pretty, bring ’em out/ Goin’ dumb in Madam Woo, pourin’ sake in they mouth/ Told him put me on his plate, bring them chopsticks to the south.”

Megan and Chiba performed the record live for the first time in London during her “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” She completed the trek’s U.K. and European leg on July 17 and will close it out completely with two festival appearances.

The “Savage” hitmaker is slated to headline Broccoli City Festival on Saturday (July 27). Then, on Aug. 1, she’s scheduled to take the stage as a banner act at Lollapalooza.