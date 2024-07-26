News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Montinique Monroe / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Reshares Kamala Harris' Plea For A Ceasefire In Gaza / 07.26.2024

It looks like Kamala Harris heard Cardi B loud and clear. Earlier in the week, the New York rapper said she’d “support anybody” who could broker a ceasefire in Gaza. And on Thursday (July 25), after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the VP declared, “It is time for this war to end.”

“[I want this to] end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity, and self-determination,” Harris emphasized in the clip, which Cardi reposted on her Twitter account.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris noted before adding, “We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent.” She also stressed that Americans can’t ignore the harsh realities shown in images of deceased children and starving people. According to AP News, over 39,000 Palestinians have died since Hamas attacked Israel in 2023.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and various Palestinian militant groups led an attack on Israel, which subsequently snowballed into a full-on war. Since then, many celebrities and artists have urged for the violence to end, including Kehlani, Vic Mensa, Drake, and Victoria Monét.

“I want a peaceful treaty between Palestine and Israel,” Cardi stated during a Twitter Spaces session on Tuesday (July 23). “I want innocent people to stop dying. That’s all I want.”

Though the Grammy winner hasn’t formally endorsed anyone, she was very vocal about Joe Biden exiting the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (July 21). Cardi told her followers she had already predicted that Harris would run, especially due to the current president’s age.

“It should’ve been your moment, Kamala, and you know it. You know you want to be the f**king president,” the “Bongos” creator said in a video shared on Instagram.