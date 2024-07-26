News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images DaBaby Hilariously Responds To Soulja Boy Taking A Jab At Him During B. Simone Rant / 07.26.2024

DaBaby inadvertently found himself in the middle of Soulja Boy’s war of words with B. Simone. Their spat turned public after a recent episode of the comedian’s “Let’s Try This Again” podcast, in which she humorously remarked that not many people would request to hear the Chicago-born rapper’s music during a photoshoot.

Soulja Boy responded via Instagram Live on Thursday (July 25) night. “Ain’t nobody said, ‘Put on B. Simone!’ Who the f**k is you? I have never talked to no b**ch and they said, ‘Let’s go to a B. Simone comedy show,’” he furiously ranted. The “Crank That” artist later alleged that she expressed romantic interest in him, which she rebuffed.

“The only way I ever heard of you is when you said, ‘Soulja Boy look good. I wanna f**k him.’ I said, ‘No, b**ch.’ You mad ’cause I turned you down,” the rapper continued. “I’m not DaBaby! That’s the only n**ga you ever played with.”

After catching wind of the situation, the “Suge” hitmaker responded in what is arguably one of the best ways possible. He simply shared an image of Soulja Boy from the rapper’s viral 2019 interview with “The Breakfast Club” without any additional commentary.

Simone also addressed the controversy with grace. “This is nuts. I literally say, ‘We have to put some respect on Soulja Boy’s name. He is a trendsetter and an innovator in the culture. So I respect Soulja Boy.’ I literally say, ‘He’s a Hip Hop legend,’” she wrote on Instagram. “God bless you, baby.”

The First To Do It creator’s list of enemies continues to pile up. In May, he took shots at Metro Boomin over a 2012 tweet that resurfaced online. The exchange eventually led him into a back-and-forth with 21 Savage and Meek Mill.

Fast-forward to mid-July, Soulja Boy seemingly poked fun at Drake and his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” co-headliners.