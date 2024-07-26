News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Fans Urge The Rapper To Make More House Music After "Sideways" And "Healing" Features / 07.26.2024

Gordo’s DIAMANTE landed on DSPs at midnight on Friday (July 26). Drake appeared on the tracks “Sideways” and “Healing,” the latter of which was announced just a day before the LP’s release.

The aforementioned songs marked a refreshing departure from the rap-heavy and double-entendre-laden records the Toronto native used to take aim at Kendrick Lamar earlier in the year. For their latest collaborations, the Guatemalan producer and self-coined “6 God” opted for house-inspired music similar to their work on 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.

From the looks of it, fans were pleased with the outcome. “House Drake is a different level,” read one tweet with over 2,000 likes. “[This] new Gordo and Drake track is a banger, I fear,” someone else on Twitter claimed. Another person dubbed the collaborations “some of the most beautiful s**t” they’ve ever heard. See what else listeners thought below.

House Drake is a different level. We need another Honestly, Nevermind. — A S (@AnujSha113) July 26, 2024

New Gordo and Drake track is a BANGER, i fear — tat 2 (@tatithechin) July 26, 2024

Drake really needs to make another

Honestly, Nevermind — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) July 26, 2024

Healing x Gordo x Drake is some of the most beautiful shit I’ve ever heard in my life — Soul Glowe (@P1jerr) July 26, 2024

I know it’s super cool to hate Drake right now. But these two dance records on Gordo’s album are incredible. Honestly the whole album is amazing🗣️ — 2•24•8🏁🏁🏁 (@_AShotInTheDark) July 26, 2024

What Drake did with Gordo is phenomenal work — StonerHendrix (@ALLtheDope_C) July 26, 2024

Drake blessed Gordo with some good music 🔥 — dj dips (@uncledips) July 26, 2024

On Wednesday (July 24), Gordo spoke to People about working with Drake during a high-profile beef with Lamar. “The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and s**t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera,” the beatmaker explained. “But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as s**t, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Handing out a pair of features for other artists’ projects has seemingly become the norm for the Grammy winner. In June, he teamed up with Camila Cabello for “HOT UPTOWN” and “Uuugly” from her new album C,XOXO. Meanwhile, DJ Khaled was spotted at the “It’s All A Blur Tour” in 2023 holding a sign that read, “I have two Drake songs on my new album. Coming 2024.”

As far as upcoming collaborations go, Kai Cenat recently previewed an unreleased track from Lil Yachty and Drake on Tuesday (July 23). The rap stars’ previous work includes “Another Late Night” and “Oprah’s Bank Account.”