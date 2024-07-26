Ice Spice

John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Spice Releases Her Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Y2K!'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.26.2024

On Friday (July 26), Ice Spice officially released her eagerly awaited debut album Y2K!. Spanning only 10 songs, the New York rapper tapped Gunna, Central Cee, and Travis Scott for guest appearances. Production, on the other hand, was largely handled by longtime collaborator RIOTUSA.

The LP kicked off with “Phat Butt,” in which Ice nodded to Batman, Nicki Minaj, and Pauly D from “Jersey Shore.” From there, the project segued into “Oh Shhh…” as well as Playboi Carti-esque tracks like “Popa” and “B**ch I’m Packin’.” Familiar cuts like “Did It First,” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Think U The S**t (Fart)” were also present on the rapper’s introductory studio album.

With Y2K!, Ice previously revealed she’d attempted to “branch out more and try different sounds.”

“I’d get in the studio and say the first thing that comes to mind. A lot of these beats are still drill beats, but we’re using a lot of trap elements, too, to spice it up,” the artist explained in an interview for her Rolling Stone cover. 

 

She also discussed the playful nature of creating the album. “I think 90 percent [of the time], I’m going to do whatever I want, and then [for the remaining] 10 percent, I’ll give you something you want. At the same time, I just really like making fun records because that’s what I like to hear most of the time,” the rapper added. 

The U.S. leg of Ice’s headlining “Y2K! World Tour” is set to begin on Tuesday (July 30). Among the notable stops are Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta. She’ll complete the voyage on Aug. 31 in Miami Beach. Recent collaborator and fellow New York native Cash Cobain will join her on the road as a supporting act, with RIOTUSA on the boards. 

Until then, check out how Hip Hop fans reacted to the rapper’s first album below.

