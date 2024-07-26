News Shy McGrath / Stringer via Getty Images Mustard Reveals He Welcomed A Baby One Day Before 'Faith Of A Mustard Seed' Released / 07.26.2024

Mustard’s July is evidently jam-packed. On Friday (July 26), the beatmaker revealed he welcomed a child with his girlfriend, Brittany Stroud, during the release party for his new album, Faith of a Mustard Seed.

“This week has been unexplainable for me. I had a baby yesterday (July 25). My album dropped today. It’s some crazy s**t going on with me and God. So, don’t play with God’s child,” the “Ballin’” producer said while thanking everyone who came out to support him. “On Monday (July 29), I’m starting on my next album. Let’s get it,” he later joked.

While Mustard kept his newborn’s name under wraps, this marks his fourth child. His previous three with ex-wife Chanel Thierry were recently mentioned in “Pray For Me.”

“Pray for Auntie Diane, Roddy, and Keefa too/ And last but definitely not least, you gotta pray for all my kids: Kylan, Kauner, and Kody/ Most definitely gotta pray for the apple of my eye and the love of my life, Brittany,” he said on the track.

Faith of a Mustard Seed arrived with contributions from Kirk Franklin, Blxst, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, Quavo, and more. The 14-song effort housed “Parking Lot,” featuring Travis Scott and the Roddy Ricch and Ella Mai-assisted “One Bad Decision.”

According to Mustard, the title was inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle. “The last night that he was in the studio with me, we talked for hours. He was like, ‘Man, you should name this album Faith Of A Mustard Seed.’ I was like, ‘I already got the title. It’s Perfect Ten.’ And he’s like, ‘Before it’s all said and done, you gotta do [that title],’” the Grammy winner told Big Boy in a recent interview.

The Los Angeles native is also enjoying the success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which earned the producer his first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 and returned to the top of the chart on July 15.