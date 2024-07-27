News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Introduces Team USA In 2024 Paris Olympics Commercial: "We’ve Got Superstars" / 07.27.2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics began on Friday (July 26) with celebrities and musicians popping out to celebrate the event. Arguably the biggest one of them all, Beyoncé, just helped introduce Team USA in her signature COWBOY CARTER colors.

During NBC and Peacock’s primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony, the icon debuted a special version of her hit “YA YA” from the album. “Get a look at America, y’all,” she voiced over clips of the athletes. “These hopes and dreams. These superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation.”

“Come on. You’ve gotta love Noah [Lyles] and Sha’Carri [Richardson]. The fastest man and woman on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, any place. How about Caeleb [Dressel]? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold,” she continued. “And Katie [Ledecky]? The longer the race, the better she swims. And I know you know my girl Simone [Biles]. Born to fly, destined to inspire. We’ve got superstars, and we’ve got legends.”

Among the other Team USA cameos were Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera of the women’s gymnastics team. As for the men, Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik could be seen in their uniforms.

“That pride and that joy. That’s what gets me about this team. And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are,” Beyoncé concluded.

The “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” star joined NBC’s massive lineup of celebrity activations. In November 2023, Megan Thee Stallion starred in a commercial for the Olympics’ equestrian events, while SZA and Biles faced off in a friendly handstand competition earlier in the month.