News Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images and Bill Pugliano / Stringer via Getty Images Cardi B Questions Whether Trump Is "Whistleblowing A Dictatorship" After His Voting Remarks / 07.27.2024

With the presidential election coming in November, it’s more important than ever for celebrities to speak up. Around midnight on Saturday (July 27), Cardi B took Donald Trump to task over comments made to a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (July 26).

“Christians, get out and vote!” the former U.S. president urged attendees at an event organized by the conservative group, Turning Point Action. “Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians!” he added. “You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good [that] you’re not gonna have to vote,” Trump continued, doubling down on the confounding comment.

Reacting to the remarks, Cardi quote-tweeted a clip of Trump’s speech. “[Is he] whistleblowing a dictatorship?” the rap star asked in her caption.

In May, the Invasion of Privacy artist told Rolling Stone the chances of her voting for Trump or Joe Biden are very unlikely. “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n**gas,” she flat-out stated.

However, some fans seem to have taken her statement the wrong way. “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican, but at least she found a nice tune,” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to Cardi teasing upcoming music in May. “I will never turn Republican,” she swiftly responded.

While she hasn’t officially endorsed anyone yet, the Grammy winner announced that she’ll “support anybody” who can negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza. “I want a peaceful treaty between Palestine and Israel,” she declared on Tuesday (July 23) before adding, “I want innocent people to stop dying. That’s all I want.”

Prospective Democratic candidate Kamala Harris seemingly got the message, as she emphasized, “It is time for this war to end,” following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (July 25).