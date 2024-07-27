News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Says Seeing Her Fans Tear Up At Shows Is "Motivating" / 07.27.2024

Ice Spice is on a roll following the long-awaited release of Y2K!. On Friday (July 26) night, the musician stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to offer insights into the LP’s accompanying tour and do a live rendition of standout cuts like “Did It First” and “Think U The S**t (Fart).”

During her sit-down with the host, Ice was asked about doing live shows and, more specifically, if she has any “pinch-me moments.” The artist responded, “Honestly, I love performing, and I love interacting with my fans. My favorite thing is when I see them and they start crying. It sounds sad, but it’s motivating for me. Motivational tears.”

“They love you [so] much that [they] have to get emotional,” Fallon expanded on the strong connection with her audience. “I’m holding it back right now,” he jokingly added. The host also asked if there would be any surprise guests on her “Y2K! World Tour,” which Ice confirmed.

“You gotta come to the ‘Y2K [World] Tour’ to find out!” the Bronx star urged without mentioning any names. Among confirmed guests, Cash Cobain is slated to join her as a supporting act on the upcoming U.S. leg of the tour, and frequent collaborator RIOTUSA will serve as her DJ on the trek.

The first stateside performance of the tour is in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (July 30), making its way to Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Detroit, Toronto, and Chicago, in the following weeks. Her show run is expected to end on Aug. 31 in Miami Beach.

Elsewhere during Ice’s chat with Fallon, she spoke about the project’s title, which was a nod to her birthday being at the start of the new millennium. “It was just chaos for everybody, and I just wanted to represent that in my album,” the “Princess Diana” rapper said. “I have like three pages of album names in a journal and that one just stood out. It was also probably the shortest one.”