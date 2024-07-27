News Paul Archuleta / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent An Opportunity To Pitch Him A Business Idea / 07.27.2024

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have been at odds for years, but it seems the “Diced Pineapples” emcee is willing to put their beef aside if money is involved.

On Friday (July 26) afternoon, Ross was asked if he’d consider doing business with the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper in an Instagram Live session. “I would,” Ross responded, adding that he’d heard rumblings of the “Power” creator’s search for financing for his forthcoming film. Ross then offered him the opportunity to present a plan.

Known for being the “Biggest Boss,” Ross exclaimed that this would be a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the legendary Queens, New York rapper to shop his renderings for a film studio tentatively slated to be built in Shreveport, Louisiana. Although the rappers have a shaky history, Ross made it clear he is willing to put the past behind them and focus on the business at hand if they were to move forward. “I could change your life,” the rapper added.

Fans tuned into Instagram Live for Ross’ response were both perplexed and impressed by the rapper. “Yall laughing, but Ross is worth 3x more than 50,” one fan reacted in the comment section. “How did he go from clowning @50cent this morning to wanting to do business with him this afternoon?” another user asked.

The latter comment referred to earlier in the day, when the Miami-bred luxury rapper was poking fun at 50 Cent after footage surfaced of his ex-girlfriend, Cuban Link, being spotted out with Travis Scott. He jokingly exclaimed that he wouldn’t wear any of his Louis Vuitton that day and would only wear Scott’s Nike collaboration to celebrate the news of the alleged couple.

Though he’s yet to respond to Ross, 50 Cent was recently spotted with Drake in Toronto shortly after Ross was involved in an altercation at a show in Canada, where it’s become increasingly difficult to perform if you have issues with the self-proclaimed “6 God.”