New Music Screenshot from Doechii’s “NISSAN ALTIMA” video Doechii Brings Her TDE Counterparts Along For The Ride In New "NISSAN ALTIMA" Video / 07.28.2024

Though she hasn’t formally announced her debut album under Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii has been holding fans over with a slew of “Swamp Session” freestyles. The latest, “NISSAN ALTIMA,” arrived on Saturday (July 27), with the rapper’s labelmates making cameos throughout.

“Cunnilingus, Dalai Lama/ Doechii cooler than a fan, but she get hotter than a sauna/ Take a trip out of Japan, and I tsunami her vagina/ Wine and dine her, Benihana/ I’m the new Hip Hop Madonna,” she spat over the Childish Major-produced cut. The Florida native went on to make nods to Grace Jones and “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw.

Elsewhere in the song, Doechii rapped, “Suck it up, stand up, say that s**t with your chest/ You b**ches barking over bones, I got digits to fetch/ I can’t do pictures, I’m too busy, I don’t deal with the press/ You the type of hoe to leave a broke n**ga impressed.”

Throughout the nearly two-minute cut, Doechii could be seen cruising in a Nissan Altima — an obvious nod to the track’s title — with Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad. Check out the visuals, directed by James Mackel, below.

“NISSAN ALTIMA” followed previous “Swamp Session” efforts like “CATFISH” and “BULLFROG,” both of which were released earlier in July. Prior to the aforementioned tracks, Doechii teamed up with JT for March’s “Alter Ego,” which she dubbed “editorial rap.” To date, both visual companions have amassed a cumulative total of over 3.5 million YouTube views.

“When you sent me the record, girl, I was like, ‘What the f**k? She [thinks] I can make a song like this?’” JT said on her initial reaction to hearing the track. “But thank you for challenging me. I’m very hesitant when I make music. I’m a perfectionist. I want that s**t to sound good when I send it back.”