Drake Reacts To Viral Lookalike Performing At Boxing Match By Quoting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" / 07.28.2024

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef has seemingly died down for the time being, with neither artist dropping diss tracks aimed at the other since May. However, several celebrities, and even the Canadian artist himself, have referenced various tracks that came out of the feud.

On Sunday (July 28), Drake reacted to one of his viral lookalikes performing “Hotline Bling” at a boxing gym in New York City in a post to his Instagram Stories. “Sometimes you gotta pop out,” the Grammy winner wrote, referencing Lamar’s mega-hit “Not Like Us.”

It’s definitely not a first for Drake, either. In June, he hilariously set his player name in a bowling match as “69 God.” Notably, the Compton lyricist’s song returned to the top of the Hot 100 chart earlier in the month. The accompanying visual, released on July 4, is nearing 80 million views on YouTube at the time of reporting.

Aside from a few perceived subliminals, Drake hasn’t voiced much of an opinion on his spat with Lamar. His Honestly, Nevermind collaborator Gordo, however, claimed the emcee was “pretty jolly” coming off the heels of his unofficial defeat.

“The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and s**t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera,” the beatmaker explained in an interview with People. “But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as s**t.”

The rapper appeared on Gordo’s “Sideways” and “Healing” on Friday (July 26). They marked his latest in a string of recent guest appearances, which included Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN” and “Uuugly,” as well as Snowd4y’s “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

Drake also may have a track with Lil Yachty coming out soon, as first previewed during Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream on Tuesday (July 23).